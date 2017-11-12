IWC holds a family fun day

BRINGING the generations together was the name of the game when IWC and the Bundaberg Eels held a Family Fun Day 2017 at the Western Suburbs Leagues Club in Bundaberg on Saturday (11 November).

Young and old enjoyed a full day of footy, fun and health & wellbeing activities, with the main event being the Des Eggmolesse Memorial Game - the Bundaberg Eels versus Gladstone.

"IWC works with everyone in our communities, and we know that an intergenerational approach is needed to address many issues in our region,” said Lee Hammond, who heads the IWC's Community programs. These include Youth and Alcohol & Other Drugs (AOD) programs, and Indigenous Sport & Recreation.

"”The value of a Family Fun Day such as this has many benefits. It promotes both physical and social activity, gives IWC the chance to offer health and wellbeing screening in a relaxed community environment, and makes everyone happy.”

Ms Hammond added, with a laugh: "Well, the team that didn't win the Des Eggmolesse Memorial Game might not be quite so happy, but we all had a good time.”

The event was organised by the IWC Youth Program, and Support Workers Joshua Tanner and Tracey Darby said the partnership with the Bundaberg Eels and the help of Western Suburbs Leagues Club had made it all possible.

"The Eels and the Club threw everything behind the idea, and working together made it all happen,” said Joshua. "As well as the main game, there were men's and Under 16 games. Plus, we made sure there was something for everyone - there was boomerang painting, face painting, a Dartball activity where balls were thrown at a giant dartboard, and of course the Taribelang Aboriginal Dance Group provided traditional dancing and didgeridoo performances.”

IWC has a strong partnership with the Taribelang Aboriginal Dance Group, and hosts regular culture tours delivered to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people by Traditional Owners Byron Broome and Nicole Tiger, who run the Group.

IWC also provided free health and wellbeing screening, and the IWC NDIS team was there to share information about the National Disability Insurance Scheme. IWC is the Local Area Coordinator for the NDIS in Bundaberg region.

Ms Hammond said: "The event was, of course, alcohol, smoking and drug free and that really is a strong message that we are sending to the community. We can all choose our pathway, and in all of our programs we encourage individuals and families to build their health and wellbeing.

"Plus, by bringing together the generations in a fun, active and relaxed environment we can build bridges that will deliver the types of grassroots, community-driven solutions that make a difference.”

Ms Darby said the event had included many of the Indigenous children and teens who participate in IWC's Youth Program, as well as Elders who are part of IWC's Intergenerational Group.

"The action at the Family Fun Day kicked off at 9am, and ran until 5pm, and it was inclusive of everyone in our community,” she said.

"Local businesses also got behind the event, donating a load of prizes for the winners of the games and the activities. We thank each and every one of them, and Western Suburbs, for making this event so successful.”