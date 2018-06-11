IWC calls for Premier to pay attention to Bundaberg

The State Government has disregarded the region for too long, says the IWC.

BUNDABERG IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany is calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Infrastructure Minister Cameron Dick to attend this year's Bundaberg Region Promotion Night at Parliament House.

Mr Mulvany said the Premier did not attend the event in 2017.

He said it was an opportunity for the State Government to prove that the regions were not being forgotten when it comes to vital infrastructure and job creation.

"An infrastructure juggernaut is hitting Queensland's roads, but Bundy is being bypassed as usual,” he said.

Mr Mulvany said this was why he wanted Queensland's top politicians to join him on Thursday.

"IWC will participate in the annual Bundaberg Region Promotion Night at Parliament House in Brisbane,” he said.

"Politicians from all parties are invited, and IWC will make a bee-line for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Infrastructure Minister Cameron Dick because these are the Labor decision-makers who can bring job-creating, capacity-building infrastructure funding to our region - if they so choose.”

Mr Mulvany said it was not good enough for Bundaberg to be on the back-burner while projects further south thrived.

"We can remind them that Bundy has more than its fair share of battlers, having for many years been acknowledged as one of the most disadvantaged regions in the nation,” he said.

"We can ask why the south-east corner is once again the golden child, promised $897,000 for upgrades to the M1 while Bundy is left with nothing. Just as it was in the recent Federal Budget.”

Mr Mulvany said there had been lacklustre involvement from the Government in the IWC's work in the community.

He said the second stage of the health and well-being complex was rising from the ground, a $20 million project bringing more than 400 jobs in a region with 9.9 per cent unemployment and rising.

"Was it easy for IWC to gain $7.4 million in co-funding for stage two? No way,” he said.

"Did the State Government, or our then local Labor member, support our efforts in any way? No, the community voice had to roar with a public petition and media noise.

"Bundy cannot afford to be left in the lay-by as the infrastructure juggernaut rolls on.”

The NewsMail contacted the State Government for a response, but one was not given by deadline.

The IWC is a non-government, community-run and charitable organisation delivering health, well-being, family and community services to all people in the region.