IVF SUCCESS: Mum's miracle baby

IT won't happen overnight, but it can happen. For some families, it's this sentiment they can cling to when trying to start a family.

For Bundaberg couple Angela and Andrew Thompson, it was five-and-a-half years of tests and poking and prodding before they finally received the good news - Angela was pregnant with their second child.

The couple had difficulties falling pregnant with their first son, Colby, but were unaware of the underlying problem until they decided to expand their family one more time.

"It took a long a time to fall pregnant with Colby and we didn't realise there was something wrong until we sought out a fertility specialist,” Mrs Thompson said.

"We learnt that I've got PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome.”

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries and cysts to grow on the outer edges, which can result in irregular ovulation cycles and increase the chance of miscarriage.

"When we first contacted Fertility Solutions Bundaberg they didn't have IVF treatments available, so we went through a few rounds of IUI, which is artificial insemination, before travelling to Nambour for the IVF treatments,” she said.

Ashton at the gate with his family behind Brian Cassidy

"We ended up going through two full cycles of IVF extraction.”

In vitro fertilisation is a procedure where an egg and sperm are joined together outside the body in a specialist laboratory.

The fertilised egg, called an embryo, grows in a protected environment for a period of time before being transferred into the woman's uterus, increasing the chance of pregnancy.

"We were going every month and having transfers of an embryo and kept getting negatives, and then we ran out of follicles that they kept in the freezer, and so we went through a second extraction process,” Mrs Thompson said.

"It was roughly five-and-a-half years of trying to conceive.”

Mrs Thompson recalled the most challenging part of the process what having to travel to Nambour for the procedures.

"Thankfully the Bundaberg facility opened up their IVF treatments and that last cycle was in Bundaberg when we conceived,” she said.

Ashton was Bundaberg Fertility Solution's first success baby, born on January 9, 2009, and Mrs Thompson can remember feeling absolutely elated.

"I was just over the moon,” she said.

"There's such a big age gap between my two boys, but it was so exciting to know it actually worked. It's hard to explain, it's a feeling that you just can't put into words.”

The fertility specialists have since provided thousands of families with the chance to create new life and will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a lunch at their Woongarra St practice on Wednesday.

Doctor James Orford co-opened the clinic back in 2008 and said now more than ever, patients were needing and accessing fertility treatment.

"Patients are delaying starting a family for a variety of reasons, however the single most important fact to remember is that female age predominantly determines success when it comes to fertility treatment,” Dr Orford said.

"Fertility treatment is more common than the public might think, with one in six couples needing some assistance to conceive,” he said.