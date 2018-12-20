Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Waleed Aly said he had been left shaken by the experience
Waleed Aly said he had been left shaken by the experience
TV

Waleed Aly’s unsettling airport ordeal

by Hannah Paine
20th Dec 2018 6:23 AM

WALEED Aly has opened up about his "horrific" experience being searched and detained while leaving Israel.

Aly, who rarely speaks about his personal life, recalled the unsettling experience after The Project aired a segment on the number of strip-searches performed by NSW police, which more than doubled in the years 2016-2017.

The trend has sparked an inquiry from the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, with claims children as young as 11 have been strip-searched.

Waleed Aly said he had been left shaken by the experience
Waleed Aly said he had been left shaken by the experience

After interviewing activist Rachel Evans about her traumatic time being strip-searched, Aly said he too could relate to the experience.

"I've only experienced it once, and it wasn't here it was overseas," he said. "I was trying to leave Israel and as I was I leaving they just picked me out and just took me aside and it just went for hours basically."

Aly, who didn't specify when the ordeal occurred, explained that while the search didn't go to the same extent experienced by Ms Evans, he still had to "undo my jeans and all sorts of stuff".

"The thing about it is you don't know where it's going to end and they explain nothing … you're just in this situation, you don't know why, the power imbalance is horrific and you have no idea where it is going," he continued.

"I've never left a situation more shaken or angry then that particular thing. We don't need more of that."

 

 

 

 

-The Project airs on Network 10 Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm.

More Stories

Show More
airport channel 10 ordeal security the project tv waleed aly

Top Stories

    Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    premium_icon Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    Business 'TIS the season for mayhem as Bundy stores gear up for a busy week in the count down to Christmas day.

    Community speaks out as buildings' use remains unclear

    premium_icon Community speaks out as buildings' use remains unclear

    Council News Locals urge council to keep them for community

    Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    premium_icon Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    Politics The "sugar baby” scandal is the latest to rock the Nationals Party

    New penalty for mobile morons just in time for Christmas

    New penalty for mobile morons just in time for Christmas

    Crime Some drivers still don't get the message.

    Local Partners