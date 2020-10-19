‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

David Richard Neil was over double the limit when he was drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

David Richard Neil was over double the limit when he was drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

A drink-driver who sped past police at 146km/h in a 70km zone was told by a magistrate he was lucky he didn’t kill anyone.

David Richard Neil was more than twice the legal limit when he drove from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast to visit family.

Man smashed in head by beam at Coast work site

Driver high on drugs crashes into parked cars

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told Maroochydore Magistrates Court a police officer detected Neil driving at 146km/h in a 70km zone at Merrimac on August 20.

“When questioned as to why he was travelling at the speed, he said ‘I’ve got nothing, I’ve got no excuse for going that fast’.”

The court heard Neil returned a reading of 0.117.

Senior Constable Brewer said with the combination of speed and alcohol it was fortunate no one was hurt.

Neil pleaded guilty to two charges, including drink-driving and speeding in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Neil had a previous drink driving offence.

Self represented, Neil told the court a family member in New Zealand had passed away at that time and he was unable to get back because of the travel restrictions.

“It was just a completely stupid thing to do,” he said.

Neil said he was seeking counselling.

“I’m willing to do whatever it is that I need to do to rehabilitate for my actions,” he said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was lucky Neil didn’t kill himself or someone else.

“Your ability to drive a motor vehicle would have been severely compromised by the amount of alcohol in your system,” he said.

Mr Madsen fined him $2145 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.