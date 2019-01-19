How selling a kettle will make me rich

This is the year I will finally do it - save money instead of spending it on stuff like $16 organic bergamot and seaweed dishwashing liquid, and thinking of it as a good investment. The belt-tightening has begun!

From my limited understanding of finance, there are two ways to get money. The first is to cut expenditure, the second is to increase income. Pursuant to the latter, I've taken to Gumtree - currently for sale are my kettle, some boots and a ballerina painting. Please do get in contact if you're interested in these items.

I've figured out I don't really need a kettle; you can boil water in the microwave. My mum will be putting in a phone call when she reads this, but I'm focused on my savings goals and that kettle could be worth at least $20.

On the other side of the ledger, the not so fun side, I've slashed expenses ruthlessly. The following luxuries have been cut: coffee from a cafe, any bread too fancy to fit in a toaster, and toner - it's just cleanse and moisturise from here on. Sorry skin, you'll have to

get your natural glow from all the vegetables I'm eating, as meat is only being consumed in minimal amounts.

Dinner lately has been couscous and roast vegetables, pasta bake and other budget-busting meals that provide enough for lunch the next day.

Obviously, alcohol has been cut from the budget, along with Netflix, so now for fun I watch free-to-air TV with a chilled soda water - only 75 cents a bottle at Coles. So you might think I've been feeling great and rolling around in my money? Wrong. This time of year is full of costs - rego, licence renewal, South Sydney Rabbitohs membership and car insurance, to name a few. I can't go without my Bunnys membership; I'll eat beans on toast to be there for the boys, so that's non-negotiable.

I'll keep you updated on my progress - I'm hoping to get close to a house deposit by the year's end. My parents are helping me but not in the way you think. I've popped all the unusable Christmas presents from Mum on Gumtree, and I'll be using anecdotes from Dad to keep this column flowing.

Also, if you know anyone who'd like to buy a Yoga Puppies 2019 calendar, send them my way (thanks, Mum).

Mel Buttle is a Brisbane comedian