TIME TO GO: Geoff Askin of Avondale Gardens Nursery was busy packing up his store and getting ready to evacuate.
'I've been watching it but all of sudden it's become urgent'

by JACK EVANS
28th Nov 2018 7:29 PM
A GRACEMERE nursery owner was frantically packing up his business last night as he prepared to flee to the safety of neighbouring Rockhampton.

Geoff Askin, who runs Avondale Gardens Nursery in O'Shanesy St, said he was surprised at how quick the fast-moving bushfire had reached Gracemere.

More than 8000 people were evacuated from Gracemere as a catastrophic bushfire moved towards the region yesterday afternoon.

 

 

Geoff Askin is hoping the fire won't get too close to his business.
"Well I wasn't really concerned until just recently," he said.

"It's got a little bit more intense and a little bit closer and the warning was to get out so we're doing exactly that.

"I've been watching it all day but all of a sudden it's become a bit urgent I think.

"I've got a fair bit of stuff to take so the priority is to secure it and get out of here."

Mr Askin said he was hoping the fire would not get too close.

"If it does, it will destroy all the plants as well," he said

avondale gardens nursery fires geoff askin gracemere
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

