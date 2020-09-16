Menu
‘I’ve been to jail seven times - I’ll knock you out’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A 45-year-old man threatened to knock out another pub patron after that person used slurs against his step son.

Scott Robert Pickup pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance, failing to leave a licenced premises and wilful damage.

Pickup became involved in an altercation at a Gladstone pub, stating to a group of men words to the effect of: "I've been to jail seven times, you're not s--- I'll knock you out."

Other members of the public stepped in to try to break up the altercation before a staff member asked him to leave.

Pickup refused and said: "I don't care who you think you are, I don't have to leave."

After refusing to leave four times he headed for the exit.

On the way out, Pickup kicked a table which damaged the front door of the venue, causing the glass to break.

When questioned by police, Pickup was slurring his words, was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty stringing full sentences together.

While being questioned, he swore and yelled.

Pickup now has a liquor ban at the venue.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said an argument started because the men had used a racial slur against Pickup's indigenous step son, and Pickup could not believe the slur was being used.

Pickup told the court the other man was having a dig at his step son, but conceded he'd stepped out of place.

Pickup was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.

