‘Very shocking’: Friends dig deep for badly injured mate

Shocked friends of a man fighting for his life after an alleged coward punch in Surfers Paradise are rallying around to help his devastated family.

Liam McNeilly 34, who remains in critical condition, was allegedly hit by 19-year-old Amerika Uili while returning to his hotel after a night out on the Gold Coast last Thursday.

Mr McNeilly from Narooma in the NSW South Coast was visiting the Glitter Strip with his partner Justine Tominey to take part in a fishing competition.

Liam McNeilly remains in a coma after he was struck on the Gold Coast last week.

Police allege Uili, who has since been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault, allegedly struck Mr McNeilly at the driveway of the Hilton after a brief verbal exchange.

It is believed the passionate fisherman was knocked to the ground, striking his head on the concrete.

He underwent emergency surgery for serious brain swelling but has remained in a coma since.

The fishing community and friends who have been shaken by the incident have started a GoFundme page to assist with the couple's financial needs.

Trainee industrial plumber and passionate fisherman Liam McNeilly is fighting for his life at the Gold Coast University hospital.

"After undergoing surgery, Liam is now in a coma fighting for his life in a Queensland hospital," the GoFundme reads.

"His partner Justine is now faced with financial uncertainty. Please help these guys out."

Michael Walker from Tackle World Moruya, who worked with Mr McNeilly previously, has kept the community updated on his progress.

"It is very shocking."

"We are all wanting to help them out, he is known by a lot of people through his fishing."

Mr Walker said that out of respect for Mr McNeilly's family, he could not comment any further.

The fundraising page which was launched June 28, has raised a total of $12,289 in just three days.