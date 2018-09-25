'IT'S TOO LONG': Convicted dealer appeals sentence and wins

AN IMPRISONED man has had his nine-month sentence reduced by 90 days after he brought the matter before a judge.

Appearing in the Bundaberg District Court yesterday morning, George Stanley John Kirk told Judge William Everson the sentence, when compared to the penalties other offenders who committed similar offences received, was too high.

"She just didn't take it at all into account (the other charges he was on remand for), as in, knowing my parole eligibility would not be met at all, I'd be doing 100 per cent of this sentence,” Kirk said. During the appeal, Judge Everson asked whether Kirk thought it was "oppressive and unfair for” him to do the full nine months, to which the appellant whole-heartedly agreed.

"You say firstly that the sentence is manifestly excessive because she failed to take into account you were on remand for charges,” Judge Everson said.

Kirk responded: "Yes Your Honour, that wasn't brought up at all, I spoke to my legal counsel and he didn't bring it up and the prosecution didn't bring it up at all, so she was unaware.”

On June 12, Kirk was sentenced in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court for two counts of possessing an illegal substance or thing, possessing property for the purpose of a drug offence, two counts of contravening the direction or requirement of police, and obstructing police in their duty.

He subsequently received two nine-month sentences, a six-month sentence and a one-month sentence - all to be served concurrently.

He was given a parole eligibility date after three months.

"So you're saying, effectively, that it was illusory to give you the parole eligibility date because you were never going to get parole,” Judge Everson said.

Kirk argued if the magistrate who had structured his sentence had taken into account the charges he was on remand for, she might have given him a suspended sentence, if not six months imprisonment.

"So that I'm pretty much doing all of that time with my original time, that was November 6 I think it was,” he said.

But Judge Everson pointed out the only reason he'd ended up back behind bars was because he re-offended about one week after being released on parole (for previous offences).

"You got parole, which is not a right ... and you started committing serious drug offences which saw you go back, now that's just what happens if you offend on parole,” he said.

"It's quite a substantial bit of time for these charges.”

"The head sentence is manifestly excessive in circumstances where the learned magistrate was not made aware the appellant was facing criminal charges on indictment and that therefore the prospect of parole was illusory,” he said.

Because Kirk's legal counsel did not make the magistrate aware of the serious charges in the early stages of processing, Judge Everson said the appellant didn't have any prospects of obtaining parole, despite the eligibility date he'd received. Judge Everson reduced Kirk's head sentence to six months and posted a parole eligibility date at the end of that term (December 12, 2018).