SIGNING UP: Brett Gogoll and Tom and Jeff Lennox prepare to donate at the Red Cross Blood Service in Bundaberg.

THEY want your blood.

In fact, the Red Cross Blood Service needs 372 donations in Bundaberg this week to help people with life-threatening conditions.

The service now sends donors a text message advising when and where their donation is used to save lives.

Each donation can save up to three lives, from leukaemia patients to car accident victims.

There are 130 appointments still available in the next two weeks - to book phone 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au.