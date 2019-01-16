It's time to give the Cutters a chance to play in BRL

OPINION: In life, regardless of who or what you are, everyone at some stage deserves a chance.

The Burnett Cutters have earned the right to have one.

Over the past couple of years at the NewsMail, I've done a few stories on the team.

Some bad, some good but most on the side trying to find a competition to play in.

For almost 18 months the side has tried to make the move to the Bundaberg Rugby League and play in their competition.

The club was also denied the opportunity to play in the Northern Districts Rugby League last year by the clubs, the board and the referees.

The Cutters, as a result, have been in existence without a competition to play for at least one season, which could become two.

The side did play with the Hervey Bay Seagulls last year in reserves in the BRL but couldn't be the Cutters in any shape or form.

The only reference to the side was in the sponsors on the reserves jersey and of course the players the club provided.

But in my view now is the time to give them a chance.

Make them the ninth reserve grade side and allow them to be the Cutters.

The club pleaded its case on Sunday to the BRL for that chance with the competition likely to include them only if one of the other eight clubs failed to field a reserves side of their own.

The other options include aligning themselves with Hervey Bay again or making them the ninth team.

If I was the BRL, they would be the ninth side.

The side's involvement last year, as Hervey Bay's reserves, had no impact on the reserves of the other sides.

It is also not the responsibility of the Cutters to prop up another side that is struggling through hard times.

Let's not forget that the city of Hervey Bay has one BRL side compared with four from Bundaberg and two from Maryborough.

If the other regions can deliver with more than one team in the city then the Seagulls should field two seniors teams at least.

The Cutters, rightly or wrongly, have been through a lot trying at the end of the day to just play the game.

They've been forced to move from Burnett Heads with a ground that is not fit for football, have found another ground to play at, and found sponsors in an environment that makes that difficult to attain.

The club is passionate about playing and I've felt that first hand throughout the process.

We've also had disagreements along the way.

But this isn't about me and them, it is about what is right.

The club has suffered long enough, it is time to give them a chance and a side in reserves in the BRL.

Shane Jones