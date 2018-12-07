It's time for big industry in Gympie, says new chamber prez

FROM LEFT: President Tony Goodman, Adam Madill, Jason Virtue and Sharlene Makin (far right) make up part of the new look Chamber of Commerce board. Also present is Queensland Small Business Champion Maree Adshead.

FROM LEFT: President Tony Goodman, Adam Madill, Jason Virtue and Sharlene Makin (far right) make up part of the new look Chamber of Commerce board. Also present is Queensland Small Business Champion Maree Adshead. Contributed

NEW Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman has outlined his vision for business in the region as the new-look board takes a fresh approach into next year.

The incumbent board was officially selected and named at a Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, and Mr Goodman said he was "excited" to tackle the challenges ahead.

"It's great to be in the role now, it's a big job with some big challenges ahead," he said.

Power 30 Tony Goodman. Renee Albrecht

READ MORE: Tony G could lead new era for Gympie Chamber of Commerce

"I'm hoping to re-focus our energies and take us in a new direction alongside the board, and it's a very good board we have. We want to be a voice and advocate for Gympie businesses on the local, state and federal levels of government. It's important to develop a coherent, mutually beneficial action development plan on all three levels of government for the Gympie region.

"We want to see how we can create opportunities for new industries, and large industries here, because it needs to happen.

"All of our board members are time poor but we need to make time for these important issues."

Power 30 Sharlene Makin. Renee Albrecht

- POWER 30: Gympie region's most influential people #1-30

- New business space will grow Gympie start-ups, entrepreneurs

- 240 people, 43 finalists, 22 winners at 2018 Business Awards

Gympie Chamber of Commerce board members (clockwise from left) Justin Lippiatt, Julie Williams, Garry Davison, Sharlene Makin, Sharon Hansen, Ben Riches and Scott Sutton. Scott Kovacevic

Mr Goodman said he had already started conversations with Federal MP Llew O'Brien, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Gympie Regional Council to assess "the lay of the land" and absorb as much information as possible before launching plans for growth and prosperity in the region.

Chamber secretary and treasurer Sharlene Makin commended Mr Goodman for being able to "invest the time required of this position".

"Tony is very energetic and he directs that energy in bringing people together and achieving outcomes. He also has a broad business background that we can draw on," she said.

"We will continue with our business mentoring and networking events but we are looking to become a more effective voice for the business community. Better advocacy will be a strong focus.

"We are united in our genuine good intentions to assist all local businesses, and also to attract more industry to our region. Good industry will boost the local economy, fill empty shops, create jobs and will generally be good for everyone."

Warren Polley. Renee Albrecht

NEW CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD

President: Tony Goodman

Vice President: Scott Sutton

Secretary/Treasurer: Sharlene Makin

Board members: Adam Madill, Madill Motor Group, Warren Polley, Polley's Coaches, Jason Virtue, Small Business Solutions, Brendan Allen, Tenacious Digital.