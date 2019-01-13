Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bottlebrush in flower.
Bottlebrush in flower. Bev Lacey
Gardening

It's time for a trim to keep your bottlebrush lush

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
13th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

Callistemons (bottlebrushes) have been beautifully busy during spring and summer producing masses of vibrant bee and bird attracting flowers.

Once the flower show has ended, bottlebrush will start producing lots of small round seed pods, which remain clustered along the flowering stem.

New foliage will then emerge from the end of the pod-covered stem. This can result in stems becoming woody and leafless and the plant becoming sparse over time.

To help keep bottlebrush looking lush and bushy, after the flowers have finished it's time to give the plant a trim, cutting off all the most recent spent flower heads and seed pods. Prune to just below the old flower. This will encourage a fresh flush of new foliage on the stem tips and encourage denser leafy growth.

It's important to prune as soon as possible after flowering has finished, so there's ample time for new stems to develop during summer and autumn, that will be the source of next spring's flowers.

Callistemon will benefit from being fed after pruning with a quality organic fertiliser.

angie thomas bottlebrush callistemons in my garden
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Heron one of three sites worldwide to feature in BBC series

    premium_icon Heron one of three sites worldwide to feature in BBC series

    Environment MARINE life off Heron Island, a small island in the Bahamas and east-coast America's Massachusetts will be the stars of the BBC's latest spin off of Blue...

    'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot Bargara shoreline

    'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot Bargara shoreline

    Offbeat Hundreds of sand snail sacs have lined the shores of Bargara

    'ECSTATIC': Govt will not renew Wide Bay fracking permits

    premium_icon 'ECSTATIC': Govt will not renew Wide Bay fracking permits

    Environment State Government announces it won't renew fracking permits in region

    $400K donation lands bowls club world-class facility

    $400K donation lands bowls club world-class facility

    News Club now home to a world-class bowling green

    Local Partners