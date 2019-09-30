‘It’s the longest distance I’ve seen a snake travel home’

There's no place like home.

Even if you're Mr Burns the snake.

Tony Harrison of Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers was called out to relocate the 1.5m carpet python, nicknamed Mr Burns due to a distinct burn mark on his neck, for a second time after the slippery customer took it upon himself to return to a Bonogin property after just six days away.

The snake had been originally relocated to Worongary.

Mr Burns the snake at home. Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers

"It's the longest distance I've seen a snake travel back home. I couldn't believe it," he said.

"He (the homeowner) was flabbergasted as we were … bloody hell, it's a long distance of 9-10km, as the crow flies.

"He was in the backyard the first time, second time in the front yard."

Mr Burns was removed again, but this time taken to a safe location in the opposite direction.

Mr Harrison said snakes did sometimes return back to properties they had been removed from.

An eastern brown found at Ormeau. Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

It comes as the experienced snake catcher also caught "massive" eastern brown snakes in Ormeau and Stapylton yesterday, one of them reaching 2m long.

"We did 14 snakes yesterday, nearly broke my all-time record of 15 in one day, and I've been doing this since 1994," he said.

It was likely his business would break that record this year though, he said, as he now had a couple of other employees to go to call-outs when he was already on the road.

Residents who spot a snake should not approach it, instead taking a photo from a safe distance and calling a snake catcher to remove the creature.