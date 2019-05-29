It's showtime: Fun starts here for Bundy

SHOW TIME: Adam Camseoloise and Ariel Bayer have spent the last two days setting up the rides for the Bundaberg Show.

FOR Bundaberg residents the show is a short three-day event that starts this morning and will be over in a flash.

But for those who live the carnival dream, life is a cycle of setting up, taking down and travelling on to the next destination.

Adam Camseoloise has been living the circuit for 25 years and has seen his fair share of changes in the world of the show.

"Kids love the Break Dance,” he said.

"People also like Speed 2 and The Beast, there's no ride in the world like that. It's fantastic.”

Mr Camseoloise said that 25 years ago the Zipper was the go-to ride for a guaranteed rush of adrenalin.

"That was my baby, I started on that,” he said.

"I did 20-odd years on it and it was awesome.”

Now he works on the Orbitor, which has far less demanding set-up and maintenance.

But Mr Camseoloise believes the show has seen better days. "It's all dying off, slowly,” he said.

"People just don't have the money anymore. That's what I put it down to.”

For Ariel Beyer on the other hand, the show life is a very new experience and quite a change of pace to what he is used to. Mr Beyer was a paediatrician in his home country of Argentina but said he has taken on a variety of jobs since being in Australia. His carnival career began just three short weeks ago in Ipswich.

Mr Beyer's friends had worked in the show circuit so when he landed in the country he knew where to get a job.

"Any job is good when you get to travel,” he said.

"In different countries I've done different jobs. In New Zealand I drove a truck, I've worked as a waiter in a restaurant, and I also like the snow.”

Mr Beyer intends to stay in the show industry for the next six months to see what Queensland has to offer.

"It's always fun, I love it,” he said.

Show costs

Entry: $18 (adults); $12 (students/pensioners); free (over 75s and under 5s)

Cup of chips $5

Dagwood dog $6

All rides between $6 and $15 pp

Speed 2 ride $10

The Beast ride $15