IT'S SHOW TIME: Bundy ready for big carnival atmosphere

ROLL UP: The Bundaberg Show is on again and promises to be three days of full-on fun. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW61

IT'S that time of year again- when the smell of dagwood dog fills the air, shrieks of glee can be heard coming from the colourful rides, and a showbag is a must-have item.

Show time in Bundaberg has begun and over the next three days, residents can enjoy a jam-packed schedule of rides, displays, a rodeo and more.

Bundaberg Show Society president Wendy Driver said this year marked 125 years of the Bundaberg Show with some much-loved features returning as well as the addition of a few sections to show off the community's amazing skills.

"We have all the favourites like the cake display, which this year has about 404 entries, as well as the doll and art sections,” Ms Driver said.

"We will also have an extra cattle show on Friday which will feature the Brahman cattle; it's a pretty special event with lots of state championship cattle featured.”

Ms Driver said Thursday was expected to be the biggest day on the Show calendar.

"Thursday is people's day and will be pretty big ,” she said.

"We have the guinea pig state championships which is a very unique event where guinea pigs come from all over Queensland to be judged.

"People are paying up to two thousand dollars for a guinea pig so you can expect to see some very done-up animals.”

Ms Driver said the annual show jumping championships each day would also be held, along with a special display of local sugar cane.

"The Isis Sugar Mill has come on board and is helping with that and hopefully next year we will be able to turn it into a competition,” she said.

Now in her third year as Bundaberg Show Society President, Ms Driver said her favourite part about show time was seeing just how talented the locals could be.

"I love to see the pavilions to see how clever our community is,” she said.

"When you stand there and look at the cakes or see the woodwork, what people can do is just marvellous.”

At the gate

Gates open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8am

Adults: $18

School students aged under 19 (with ID card): $15

School students aged under 16: $10

Pensioners (aged and full disability only): $12

Over 75 years: free

Under 5 years: free

Bundaberg Recreational Precinct. All entry via University Dr.