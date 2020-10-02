Menu
Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400 plane, logo on tail. NZ / Aviation / Aircraft / Airline
News

It’s official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

by Michael Wray
2nd Oct 2020 1:42 PM
AUSTRALIA and New Zealand will create a limited travel bubble after final details were hammered out this morning.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed a deal has been sealed with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to reveal more details soon.

It will reportedly only operate one-way initially, meaning New Zealanders will be able to travel to Australia without having to quarantine on arrival but Australians will not be able to travel to New Zealand.

The travel bubble will likely commence in around two weeks, with 7 News reporting

initial travel will be into NSW and the NT.

Mr Morrison has previously foreshadowed that the bubble would only include states with open borders such as New South Wales and South Australia.

Queensland is unlikely to be included until it relaxes border restrictions.

Originally published as It's official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

covid-19 lockdown new zealand politics travel bubble travel tourism

