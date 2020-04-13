IT'S OFFICIAL: New Bundaberg council announced

A new council has been made official.

TWO weeks after Bundaberg went to the polls to vote in the council election, all divisions have now been declared by the ECQ.

The newly elected council features four new faces following the retirement of Scott Rowleson, Ross Sommerfeld and Judy Peters as well as Helen Blackburn who lost her bid for the role of mayor.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey retained his position and declared victory the morning after voting day.

Cr Dempsey received 33,107 of Bundaberg's votes with Ms Blackburn receiving 16,813 and candidate Kirt J Anthony picking up 1662 votes.

In Division 1 Cr Jason Bartels retained his seat, picking up 2913 votes to win over Scott Allison and Peter Wyatt.

Division 2 saw Cr Bill Trevor return for another term after his division went uncontested.

It was the same scenario in Division 8 which saw Cr Stephen Cooper retain his spot after also being uncontested.

Division 3 saw Cr Wayne Honor re-elected receiving 2667 votes while David Ferguson received 1544 votes and Paul Bongioletti received 832.

Businesswoman Tracey McPhee was elected to represent Division 4 with 2523 votes.

In Division 5 Greg Barnes was re-elected for another term receiving 3513 votes, his only opponent, Bargara Lakes Tavern manager Beau Jansen got 1884 votes.

Division 6 also has a fresh face in Tanya McLoughlin who received 2647 votes, while businesswoman Kelly Woods received 2369 votes.

Division 7 and Division 9 also both saw new faces.

Vince Habermann was elected to represent Division 7 and makes his return to Bundaberg Regional Council with 1962 votes after losing Division 4 to Helen Blackburn in 2016.

May Mitchell was chosen to represent Division 9 with 2742 votes against Chris Foley and Geoff Augutis.

Meanwhile, in Division 10 John Learmonth was re-elected to represent his division against Tim Sayre.

Council will hold their first post-election meeting on Wednesday at 2pm at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Meet your new council

Mayor: Jack Dempsey

Division 1: Jason Bartels

Division 2: Bill Trevor

Division 3: Wayne Honor

Division 4: Tracey McPhee (new)

Division 5: Greg Barnes

Division 6: Tanya McLoughlin (new)

Division 7: Vince Habermann (new)

Division 8: Stephen Cooper

Division 9: May Mitchell (new)

Division 10: John Learmonth