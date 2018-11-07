It's now or never for Gin Gin to play next season

Gin Gin's Aaron Kuskey in action for the club during the 2016 season. The club's future could be decided as early as tonight.

Gin Gin's Aaron Kuskey in action for the club during the 2016 season. The club's future could be decided as early as tonight. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: The time is now for those that want to save the Gin Gin Rugby League club and see them play next year.

The club will host another meeting tonight at the Highway Hotel to decide the future of the Northern District Rugby League club for next season.

The Hawks were forced to move the original meeting, held on October 27, after not enough people turned up but they got five apologies.

"We couldn't have have a meeting as there were six of us,” Hawks secretary Dave Helmore said.

"The constitution says we need seven or nine people.

"We had lots of people promise but didn't turn up but we had genuine apologies.”

But Helmore admits if the same scenario happens at the second meeting the club will be forced to stop trying for next year and push towards playing in 2020.

The Northern Districts Rugby League was scheduled to host an annual general meeting this Sunday but it has been postponed after deaths in the families of two members of the board.

Helmore said regardless of whether the meeting was held this week or the next couple of weeks the club need an answer now from those interested in saving the club.

"The biggest thing for us is we don't want to let the Northern Districts down,” he said.

"If we keep turning up and forfeit it hurts us financially and impacts the rest of the clubs.

"I'm realistic enough for us to say we don't want to go that way.”

Helmore said the club was willing to hear from anyone.

"We'd be happy enough to have someone come in and say we know where we can get 20 players from and play,” he said.

"We'd be more than happy to step aside or help them through it.

"But I don't think it is going to happen.”

Helmore said he would start planning for 2020, with trips to Salter Oval, if nothing happens.

The club meeting is at 7pm.