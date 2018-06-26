Carrie’s candid morning sickness photo

Carrie Bickmore got candid about her morning sickness. Picture: Instagram

CARRIE Bickmore revealed last week she had been sick "24 hours a day" during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

On Monday, The Project host explained she was still suffering from severe morning sickness with a very candid Instagram post.

Bickmore shared a selfie of herself posing next to a toilet bowl, writing in the caption that her nausea was "not going away".

"Why the hell is it called morning sickness when it can be 24/7! Relentless. If I am hungry I feel sick, if I eat I feel sick, if I sleep I feel sick," she added.

Speaking to Tommy Little on their Hit Network afternoon show Carrie & Tommy last week, Bickmore said she had struggled through a difficult trimester.

"Until this week, I felt so sick - 24 hours a day, like I mean so sick," she said.

"I didn't even think I had the energy to work out … to even get my head around what was happening.

"[Being] hungry made me feel sick, eating has made me feel sick, being awake has made me feel sick, sleeping has made me feel sick, coffee has made me feel sick, everything has made me feel sick."

Bickmore announced her pregnancy last week by sharing a video of her telling the news to her three-year-old daughter Evie.

She shares Evie with partner Chris Walker, while she had 10-year-old son Oliver with husband Greg Lange, who died from brain cancer in 2010.