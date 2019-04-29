Inside the secret world of swingers

A SWINGERS party host who gave the Bulletin an exclusive tour of his home the morning after his Leather and Lace-themed sex bash said Australia was still stuck in the "dark ages".

"People who aren't in the lifestyle seem to think its all keys in a bowl, but it really isn't," the Hope Island host said.

"It is about doing what you are comfortable with. Is it a bad thing? Your sexuality and your lifestyle is yours.

"Is it really any concern of anyone else? If it doesn't interfere with the general population, should it really bother them?

"All through life you are told you find that one special person. You fall in love, you have kids and live happily ever after, but is it that simple?"

The man in his 40s is semi retired and lives as a single bachelor in his decadent five-bedroom home.

COAST HOMES HOSTING SWINGERS PARTIES

The front of the house doesn’t show the debauchery of the night before. pic Mike Batterham

STEP INSIDE A GOLD COAST BROTHEL

Looking around the multi-million waterfront property provides little indication of the debauchery of the night before - until you step inside.

The large loungeroom in the vast, tiled house has been cleared entirely to make space for a single table (nibbles provided by the host) and a Twister board, which has been fastened to the floor with tape.

Beer and spirit bottles dot the empty counter, and signs reading "Open Room" and "Closed Room" hang on every bedroom door.

"I provide hot and cold food and mixers," the host said. "It is just the usual, chips, dips.

"It was my birthday so I even had a cake."

Each bedroom or "play area" comes with lube tissues and a bowl of condoms at the bedside.

Everyone is a little different. Some come with multiple beds, another with costumes. One is equipped with a professional massage table.

The home features both open and closed rooms. pic Mike Batterham

"Closed rooms, you need to wait to be invited in."

"The costume room has all sorts of things, red angel wings, outfits, hats, whatever you want.

"You just have a few drinks, see who you are vibing with."

Upstairs, two beds lay stripped in the open loungeroom with the curtains drawn.

The host, proud of the space, flicks through photos of the venue set up in the evening with coloured lights and silken bed spreads.

"It looks much better at night when it is all set up," he said.

"People can watch, join in and do what they want."

A bed has also been placed in the media room which plays porn throughout the night.

According to the swinging regular there is an increase in the number of young professionals attending.

A bed has been placed inside the theatre. pic Mike Batterham

"Twenty years ago it was mainly middle-aged women but now we are seeing more under 30s.

"I believe it is the stress of work and people are sick of going out, picking up shagging all night and doing the walk of shame. This is a safe place and a community."

Partygoers are also varied.

"We aren't prima donnas, just people doing who and what they feel comfortable with," the host said.

"I would like to see more people speak out about this lifestyle. There is enough people on the Gold Coast involved - it shouldn't have to stay in the dark ages."