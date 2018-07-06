Menu
NEW HORIZONS: CBRE's Glen Grimish, centre, with OSJ general manager Pat Meyer and OSJ co-owner Graham Taylor at 39-41 Claude Boyd Pde, Bells Creek.
Business

It's near-new and tenanted

6th Jul 2018 7:53 AM

THE owners of One Stop Joinery Qld (OSJ), Graham and Sharon Taylor, purchased the business in 2006.

The business was located in leased premises in Kunda Park until 2017, at which time Graham and Sharon moved OSJ to a purpose-built, brand new facility located in Sunshine Coast Industrial Park (SCIP), Bells Creek.

On July 1, 2016, Graham and Sharon entered into a contract to purchase a 4496sq m allotment of vacant land on Claude Boyd Parade, in the 36-lot northern medium impact precinct of SCIP.

They set about building a new office/factory for OSJ, and with the help of building designer Craig Stanger from Ace Space Design, ended up with a facility of 2595sq m under roof.

Exclusive selling agent Glen Grimish from CBRE said, the Taylor's should be very proud of what they have achieved in the 12 years.

"They have owned the business, by moving it from leasehold to freehold premises."

"It is only due to their stage in life, whereby they want to simplify things, that they have decided to offer the freehold land and buildings for sale, to reduce debt and focus on the continued growth of their business."

OSJ will sign a new five-year lease with two five-year options as a prerequisite for the sale.

SCIP has now evolved to the point where all 36 lots in the northern precinct are either sold or under contract, he said, so only larger lots are now available to purchase in the park.

BELLS CREEK

39-41 Claude Boyd Parade

Features: About 2595sq m building on 4496sq m. New five-year lease with two five-year options to be signed as a prerequisite for the sale

Price: Expressions of interest closing Wednesday, July 25, at 3pm

Agent: Glen Grimsh at CBRE

Contact: 0408 288 517

Inspection: By appointment

