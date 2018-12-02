'Just shattering': Family loses everything from fire

Scott Collins was reuinted with pet dog Percy, 6 after evacuating their home in Deepwater National Park last Sunday. A week on, they've been told they've lost everything.

AS MANY residents sit and wait to hear the news, one family has been dealt a horror blow - they've lost everything.

Narelle and Scott Collins' worst fears were realised earlier this week after photos from Deepwater showed nothing was left of their home of four and a half years.

The couple, along with their 25-year-old son Joshua were evacuated from their property on Capricornia Dr at lunchtime last Sunday.

Now with nothing to return to, the couple is focusing on the positive - their pet dog Percy was saved by firies.

"We couldn't find him and we were in a panic, so we just said well we're going to have to leave him here," Mr Collins said.

"We couldn't find him, and you have to make that awful call - Do I wait, save my dog, or do I save myself, my wife and my son?

"Obviously we chose to leave the dog which was just hard.

"Because the firies feel bad, they're shattered themselves, we're posting up have you seen Percy, and we were able to go and pick him up today.

"When you lose everything you need a good story, you need something to pick you up from the depths of despair and that did."

Mr Collins said hearing the dog was ok was difficult to describe, but thanked the firefighters for their efforts in protecting their beloved pet.

But the family now face an uncertain future, unsure of what it will take to rebuild.

Their son had just moved back in with them, having brought all of his things to the home.

"It's just shattering," Mr Collins said.

"When we did find out there was a bit of relief ... because not knowing is a terrible thing.

"You start wondering how many other poor buggers are going to lose their house.

"You then start to realise just what you've lost."

One of the items most dear to Scott, was his extensive record collection.

While things can be replaced, he said it was like losing a part of himself.

"I still had a few old Smurfs that I had from when I was 3 or 4, that my kids played with that I then wanted my grandkids to play with," he said.

"With my records, it became an obsession.

"I just loved the old records and that was something that's on a low list of priorities when you think of your kids and your grandkids stuff, but it still hurts."

Now their immediate thoughts are selflessly focused on others.

"The fire's still going there so you've still got to be thinking of the firies and what they're going through, and how their lives are still in danger," Mr Collins said.

"They're trying to do their best to get it safe for people like us to go in and have a look what's left.

"The firies put such effort in because it's their neighbours, and their friends, and the community will rebuild but the people who've lost everything, there's still that - You've just got to pray there's no loss of life."