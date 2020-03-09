Light rail: ‘It’s going to be complete mayhem’

Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A will end at Burleigh Heads where Stage 3B will continue to the Airport.

LOCALS are divided on State Government plans for light rail Stage 3B to follow the coastline.

The Bulletin spoke to people at Palm Beach Parklands yesterday to gauge community feeling after being told the tram will snake along the coastal strip of the Gold Coast Highway.

Palm Beach resident Meg Greenwood said parking was already horrendous and once construction began it would get much worse.

"It's going to ruin the southern end of the Gold Coast and destroy its beauty," she said.

"We live here because it's quieter and when it's built it'll change the entire feel of Palm Beach. It'll become like Surfers Paradise. We live down here because we don't want to live in a place like that," she said.

Palm Beach locals Meg Greenwood and Mina Young . Pic Mike Batterham

"I can't believe they've chosen this route - it's really sad.

"Who is going to use it? The buses here don't even fill up. Heaps of people come to Palm Beach because of our off-leash dog parks and pets aren't allowed on public transport so pet owners won't use it."

Mina Young is vehemently against the coastal route and concerned the already crazy traffic situation in the suburb is going to get worse. "I completely disagree with it going through the coastal strip."

But Callie Conaghan visits Palm Beach every week and felt it was a good thing if it got more cars off the road because there would be less of an impact on the environment.

"I know it's not for everyone but I think it's a good thing if it reduces the amount of cars on the road," she said.

Artist impressions of Gold Coast light rail Stage 3B - Burleigh Heads to Gold Coast Airport. Picture: Supplied

Burleigh Waters' Karla Kirby said she couldn't believe Stage 3A and 3B would follow a coastal route, adamant a less populated location should have been chosen for both stages.

"I don't think it's a good area, during construction it's going to be complete mayhem. The area is already struggling in regards to traffic and parking," she said.

She conceded it would make getting to the airport easier but was concerned about the impacts of the construction on the natural areas and local wildlife.