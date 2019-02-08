It's do or die for Pies

LAST CHANCE: The Parklands Pies must win tonight to keep finals hopes alive. The squad celebrates a wicket during a clash last year.

CRICKET: Parklands Pies' Andrew McKay admits all-out attack tonight could keep their finals chances alive for one more week.

The Pies face the Takalvans Taipans in the latest round of the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League with their season on the line.

The side, currently third, needs to win to avoid being eliminated in the finals race.

A loss to the Taipans would see them stay third and rely on almost impossible results to qualify for the final with the Taipans and Searle's RV Vikings in first, likely to make it.

"My suspicion is that our season is done if we don't win,” he said.

"We had a draw late last year against Searle's which knocked us about.

"We made 160 and had them four for 40 before the rain ended the match.”

McKay and the team aren't blaming the result on their success this season so far but they are looking at it for inspiration for tonight.

The Pies' match is the first this calendar year for the club and first since the side lost to the Taipans in December.

They want to bring the form from the drawn match to Salter Oval.

"We had a social get together a few weeks ago to get everyone back,” McKay said.

"That way we are all on the same page that way when we come back.

"We're hoping to find the form from there (the match against Vikings) and win again.”

McKay said the side would need to be wary of the top batters in the Taipans and bowlers Rhys Grills and Mitch Waters.

Grills and Waters took seven wickets the last time the two teams met.

"We're going to attack right through, that is for sure,” he said.

"The focus will be to make a good foundation batting and be one or two down after 10 overs before we attack.

"In bowling we need to get their top two or three batters out in the top six early to restrict their total.”

The game starts at 6.30pm.