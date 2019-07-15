Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney International Airport hit with massive delays
Sydney International Airport hit with massive delays
Travel

‘It’s crazy’: Sydney Airport in shambles

by Vanessa Brown
15th Jul 2019 10:41 AM

FOLLOWING on from lengthy airport delays experienced over the weekend in Sydney due to wild weather, passengers are being warned to expect even more chaos if they're heading to the international terminal today.

Thousands of angry passengers are facing major delays at Sydney Airport's international terminal after a mass Australian Border Force security outage.

Reports passport control machines are down in Sydney, with thousands of passengers experiencing massive queues at the departure gate.

One passenger told news.com.au that the electronic system at border control is down, meaning passengers are being processed manually at the security gate resulting in the massive queues.

Lengthy delays at Sydney International Airport.
Lengthy delays at Sydney International Airport.

 

The delays are reportedly due to a mass Australian Border Force security outage.
The delays are reportedly due to a mass Australian Border Force security outage.

Angry passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over delays.

"This is absolutely crazy! I've never seen a line like this in my life!" one person said on Twitter.

On Saturday, "hundreds of flights" in and out of Sydney's domestic airport were cancelled due to the wild weather and winds that lashed the state.

Jetstar, Qantas, Tigerair, Virgin and Rex were all forced to cancel numerous scheduled flights out of Sydney, leaving many customers unhappy and waiting hours for another flight.

The airport had a single runway open, as gales of up to 70km/hour lashed the airport.

News.com.au has contacted the Australian Border Force for comment.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks nsw security sydney airport technical issues travel travellers

Top Stories

    TOURISM DRIVER: Mega Bruce Hwy project to put town on map

    premium_icon TOURISM DRIVER: Mega Bruce Hwy project to put town on map

    Business TOURISM numbers are set to skyrocket, as a motel-style development is in the works.

    • 15th Jul 2019 10:39 AM
    Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    premium_icon Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    Crime Man told to avoid youths after sexual conversations

    PHOTOS: Tigers slip past hawks

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Tigers slip past hawks

    Sport Hopes to see women's competition grow

    OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    premium_icon OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    Opinion 'This is no time for the government to play the hero'