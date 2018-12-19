'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

WATER QUALITY: Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson is not happy with the amount of algae in the nearby estuary and says it is polluting the creek that children and families play in, but the council says there are no issues with the waterway.

CHRISTMAS and the beach go hand-in-hand, and recent works to clear up drainage issues at the Moneys Creek lagoon at Kellys Beach have been completed just in time.

Bundaberg Regional Council announced the lagoon was open to festive beach-goers after channel clearing works were completed on Monday.

But, local man Darryl Hampson is concerned.

Mr Hampson has long been a vocal community member when it comes to water quality, and if it were up to him, Moneys Creek would remain closed for the entire summer season.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said there were no issues with the waterway.

"Natural beach processes mean that during certain times of the year, sand builds up at the mouth of all local creeks," she said.

"As Moneys Creek is naturally shallow this sometimes results in the tidal waters not being able to enter the lower swimming lagoon.

"Council seeks approval from the State Government from time to time to remove the build-up of sand at the creek entrance to allow the lagoon to be flushed."

The spokeswoman said the excess sand had now been removed from the mouth of the creek and would be open for the Christmas period.

Mr Hampson said the estuary was still flowing into the lagoon even though the tidal gates were closed, and was worried that the amount of algae in the estuary was contaminating the lagoon.

"It's black, and you can smell it," Mr Hampson said.

"The gates need to remain open and the estuary needs to be completely flushed out.

"They need to do away with these gates... and let it be tidal, that's the only way it's going to fix this creek."

He said big tides were on the way.

"We've got big tides coming up, and you've got to get water in (the estuary)," he said.

"They've missed these last three months (of tides), it's had no flushing all winter.

"We've got algae in there, and by the colour of the water, we'll need big rainfall to flush it out too."