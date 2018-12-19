Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATER QUALITY: Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson is not happy with the amount of algae in the nearby estuary and says it is polluting the creek that children and families play in, but the council says there are no issues with the waterway.
WATER QUALITY: Bundaberg man Darryl Hampson is not happy with the amount of algae in the nearby estuary and says it is polluting the creek that children and families play in, but the council says there are no issues with the waterway. Tahlia Stehbens
Council News

'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

Tahlia Stehbens
by
19th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS and the beach go hand-in-hand, and recent works to clear up drainage issues at the Moneys Creek lagoon at Kellys Beach have been completed just in time.

Bundaberg Regional Council announced the lagoon was open to festive beach-goers after channel clearing works were completed on Monday.

But, local man Darryl Hampson is concerned.

Mr Hampson has long been a vocal community member when it comes to water quality, and if it were up to him, Moneys Creek would remain closed for the entire summer season.

 

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said there were no issues with the waterway.

"Natural beach processes mean that during certain times of the year, sand builds up at the mouth of all local creeks," she said.

"As Moneys Creek is naturally shallow this sometimes results in the tidal waters not being able to enter the lower swimming lagoon.

"Council seeks approval from the State Government from time to time to remove the build-up of sand at the creek entrance to allow the lagoon to be flushed."

The spokeswoman said the excess sand had now been removed from the mouth of the creek and would be open for the Christmas period.

Mr Hampson said the estuary was still flowing into the lagoon even though the tidal gates were closed, and was worried that the amount of algae in the estuary was contaminating the lagoon.

"It's black, and you can smell it," Mr Hampson said.

 

"The gates need to remain open and the estuary needs to be completely flushed out.

"They need to do away with these gates... and let it be tidal, that's the only way it's going to fix this creek."

He said big tides were on the way.

"We've got big tides coming up, and you've got to get water in (the estuary)," he said.

"They've missed these last three months (of tides), it's had no flushing all winter.

"We've got algae in there, and by the colour of the water, we'll need big rainfall to flush it out too."

bargara beach bundaberg regional council christmas moneys creek
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bringing Bundy business to the world

    premium_icon Bringing Bundy business to the world

    Property BUNDABERG'S business leaders are keen to make the Rum City the name on everyone's lips, and Remax Precision owner Scott Mackey is one of them.

    Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    premium_icon Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    Offbeat Bundy woman celebrates a special century

    Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    premium_icon Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    Politics IMAGINATIONS are set to run wild at the newly-opened playground

    Orphanage scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    premium_icon Orphanage scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    News 'My wife and I visited the orphanage every year'

    • 19th Dec 2018 8:30 AM

    Local Partners