It's Ben's shout for your morning cuppa tomorrow

by Tahlia Stehbens

DELIVERING free coffee is on the top of Ben Neilson's bucket list, taking the "pay it forward” initiative to new heights.

Between 6am and 10am tomorrow morning, Mr Neilson, from Neilson and Co Wealth Management, will be picking up the bill on all coffees and hot beverages purchased at The Journey cafe in Bargara.

Mr Neilson said it wasn't the best business decision but he wanted to initiate a flow-on effect of positivity.

"Sometimes I feel in our independence we forget that there are others around us who might be lacking in some way ... and this is just an opportunity to stop and smell the roses,” Mr Neilson said.

"We don't necessarily want people to feel obligated to pay it forward in their own way but it would be nice if they did.

"We chose The Journey to host the event because the service is exceptional.”

The Journey owner Mat Grills said his crew would be doing their best to deliver coffee on such a large scale, and everyone was welcome to come along.

"We like to think we've created an atmosphere where kindness manifests and generous, good-hearted people should get around what Ben's doing,” Mr Grills said.

