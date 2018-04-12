It's been a big, royal news week here at the NewsMail

ROYAL fever gripped Bundaberg last Friday as Prince Charles came to town.

The NewsMail was there every step of the way, from the moment locals gathered at the airport to welcome the royal to the moving speech the charming prince made before he left town.

It was clear as day that local people were charmed by the Prince's warmth, humour and relaxed nature.

Our photo gallery of the Prince's visit was perhaps our most popular item online, with thousands flicking through 174 images taken by NewsMail photographer Mike Knott.

It wasn't all positive news in the wake of the visit however, with Canegrowers left outraged upon hearing the Prince had been told that cane growers were using banned pesticides, polluting the Great Barrier Reef.

It was a claim quickly refuted by Canegrowers.

In non-royal news, the newsroom was kept busy with other big yarns.

Proving it's sometimes the local stories about Bundy people that really hit it off with our readers, thousands checked out the news that former Melting Moments the Kafe owner Anne Neubecker had closed her incredibly popular CBD cafe to open a new one - Coffee at Dayzees.

Another local yarn came about with the discovery of an 1883 Bundaberg and Wide Bay newspaper that surfaced on Ebay.

The antique publication, while still in good nick, gave a fascinating insight into how we haven't really changed all that much over 135 years.

There was also the quirky yarn from our newest MP David Batt who was gifted a pair of ibis socks after mentioning how they'd inspired our famous aviator Bert Hinkler in his maiden speech.

Other big talking points were Bundaberg Regional Council's purcahse of the building which houses The Rock Bar and Grill, as well as the announcement from Burnnet, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay MPs giving their support to Keith Pitt's drive for the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg.

And while you're reading, remember we love your stories.

If you have a letter, story or feedback to share, you can go here and let us know. You can even add a photo to your story. Provided it's suitable, we'll run it on the website and perhaps in print.

Keeping it local is what the NewsMail is all about.