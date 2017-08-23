It's baaaaack, famous Bundy produce stall reopens

OPEN AGAIN: The Red Shed produce store on Burnett Heads Rd has reopened and is full of fresh fruit and veggies. Resident sheep, Naughty Boy, is can't wait to welcome everyone back.

BUNDABERG'S most famous sheep, Naughty Boy, is baaaing with glee as The Red Shed reopens its doors.

The fruit and veggie store on Burnett Heads Rd closed in February due to the lack of produce it was able to grow.

Employee Diane Anderson said the store had been open for eight years and the only time it shut was after the floods in 2011 and 2013.

The doors closed because of the hot, dry weather which led to new opportunities for the store.

"We took advantage of it and applied for licences to stock produce from other farms,” Ms Anderson said.

"We are now open again with a variety of local fresh fruit and vegetables.

"From Macadamias, bananas to pumpkins and potatoes.”