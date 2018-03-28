It's almost Show time, Bundaberg

LOCK in the end of May for three days of fun when the annual show comes to town.

It's the 125th anniversary of the Bundaberg Show and organisers says it'll be one of the best yet.

The show is on May 30 and 31 and June 1 with lots of offer for the whole family.

Show president Wendy Driver said she was pleased to hear the show's dates didn't clash with the State of Origin for once

"The dates are decided for the show in Brisbane and we are happy it doesn't fall at the same time this year,” she said.

Mrs Driver said the committee were looking to include a variety of memorabilia from the public for this year's special anniversary.

Anyone who would like to contribute can phone show secretary Ann-Marie Marsh on 4155 0802.

The shows schedule is available online at www.bundabergshow.com.au or in hardcopy at Winner's Nest on Bourbong St.