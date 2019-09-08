‘It’s all lies’: Scammed veterans vow justice

SERIAL con artists Paul and Snezanna Mladenis enjoy a life of luxury after fleecing millions out of victims with love scams and dodgy cars.

But, in their latest alleged swindle, the brazen duo today find themselves in the crosshairs of an angry outfit of battle-hardened war veterans.

Kapani Warriors, made up of ex-special forces soldiers on Cape York, are among more than 70 upset clients who claim they have been "ripped off" by the couple under a new front company AA Auto Transport.

"We don't do that,'' Ms Mladenis, who lives in a waterfront home on the Glitter Strip, told The Sunday Mail when contacted about the latest allegations.

"We are not in the line of ripping people off.''

Queensland Police confirmed officers were looking into complaints filed against the couple who have left a long trail of unsuspecting victims and broken hearts.

Kapani, using military and intelligence contacts, have identified the location and movements of the pair.

"They scammed us and stole our vehicles," claims Kapani founder Tim White, a Somalia conflict veteran who works with at-risk indigenous youth on Cape York.

"We think it's time for a little personal chit chat.

"We want to talk about jungle justice.''

The convicted fraudsters infamously swindled more than $3.6m out of a love-struck gynaecologist through their failed dating agency, Hearts United, in 2007 and embarked on a wild spending spree on the Gold Coast.

They splashed out on new Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW and Lexus sports cars and plunged $2.8 worth of the ill-gotten gains into waterfront properties in the prestigious suburb of Mermaid Waters.

Unlucky in love, the duped doctor, a middle-aged divorcee who fell for a "mysterious blonde" as the only active member of the dating agency, went to the New South Wales Supreme Court to get his money back.

Paul and Mladenis bought a Lamborghini with their ill-gotten gains.

Mr Mladenis was described by a Supreme Court judge as "dishonest" and "fraudulent" for taking advantage of a lonely heart.

The couple were ordered in 2011, through a NSW Supreme Court hearing, to make repayment to the doctor, with interest.

Some of the money was funnelled into the now-defunct Chrysafi Greek Taverna at Broadbeach, owned by Ms Mladenis, the sole shareholder and director of Hearts United, before the luxury properties were sold in 2012.

It is unclear if they sold the sports cars, too, when they moved to another waterfront home.

No charges were laid against the couple in relation to Hearts United.

Two years ago, the pair were convicted and fined $30,000 by the Office of Fair Trading for selling bodgie used cars with odometers wound back, one by an outrageous 625,000km, to make a handsome profit.

"Winding back odometers is unacceptable," OFT's Brian Bauer said when they were convicted in October 2017.

"Shonks who put profit over the safety of drivers will face the consequences."

After the verdict, the couple went into transporting vehicles but dozens of customers have since complained of months long delays, or in many cases, the vehicles do not arrive at all.

Kapani's Tim White filed a police complaint two weeks ago after they paid $1700 to AA Auto Transporters - registered in Snezanna's name - to transport three landrovers from Victoria to Cairns.

It took him five months to find the three vehicles dumped in a tow truck yard in Victoria.

He then had to pay $600 to get the vehicles released.

Kapani Warrior founder Tim White.

The Kapani Warriors.

Mr White claims AA Auto Transporters take the money, don't show up, get a local tow truck operator to pick them up, and then cite a 24 hour cancellation notice against the customer, Mr White said.

"It's all lies, bullshit and deception,'' he said.

"They might have thought they were ripping off a few old blokes at the local RSL, but they picked the wrong outfit to mess with.

"Paul Mladenis has a history of pulling knives.

"We've get ex-SAS, Commando, knife fighting trainers, amphibious and explosives experts who are very angry.

"He's picked the wrong scab.''

Andre Fischer, of Darwin, paid for a UniMog truck to be transported from Sydney to Darwin and three months later found it with a smashed window in a tow yard. He filed a $21,000 claim in Victoria to be heard in two weeks.

"There must be hundreds of people they've ripped off. They are scam artists and are deluded by their lies,'' he said.

Asked by The Sunday Mail if she was a serial scammer or a fraudster, Ms Mladenis said she had no comment.

"Have there been delays, absolutely, unfortunately things happen in transport,'' she said.

"What can I say?"