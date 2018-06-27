It's all happening in the Isis as festival gets near

FULL OF COLOUR: The Colombian Dance Group at the Childers Festival.

FULL OF COLOUR: The Colombian Dance Group at the Childers Festival. Mike Knott BUN300717FESTIVAL37

IT WON'T just be the Childers Festival weekend lighting up the region next month, local festivities will be non-stop in the lead-up to the annual event.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said it was the perfect time to visit the Isis.

"From a Paragon Theatre tour to Arts in the Park, the whole district will be on show in the lead-up to the annual Childers Festival,” Cr Peters said.

This year, participants can delight in wine and food at the Childers Festival Dinner at Hill of Promise Winery on July 27 and enjoy a carefree lunch at the Festival Picnic in the Vines event on July 28.

All of this and more will be happening from July 26 as part of the festival celebrations.

For more information, visit childersfestival.com.au.