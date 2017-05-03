'It's about power and control'

IF YOU don't think domestic violence affects you, think again.

Bundaberg police domestic and family violence co-ordinator Sergeant Ken Hendrie has dealt with it every day since 2003.

He says it's something that has a massive impact on the whole community and costs the economy billions every year.

Speaking ahead of tonight's special candlelit vigil to raise awareness of the issue, Sgt Hendrie said domestic violence was not only common, but generational.

Sgt Hendrie said domestic violence could come in numerous forms including physical violence and even withholding money.

"Over a period of time it will cause victims to feel hopeless, low self-esteem, isolated and at certain times they become immune to the abuse and it becomes a part of their normal life and to some degree they accept it which is unfortunate," he said.

Sgt Hendrie said an increase in awareness of what constitutes domestic violence had likely led to more cases coming to light and being brought to the attention of police.

"I have a full day every day, we have about 250-plus domestics reported each month," he said.

"It's not getting any better."

Sgt Hendrie urged the community to come together and report violence.

He also encouraged people, especially men, to speak up if they saw other men behaving violently.

"It impacts whole communities, there are so many billions cost to the community each year," he said.

"We all know somebody who may be a victim or who may be abusive in their relationship and by doing nothing you're actually condoning that behaviour.

"My comment to any person, men in particular, if you know someone is being abusive, you challenge their behaviour, tell them it's not acceptable and stop them, pull them up on their behaviour and hopefully from that they'll question how they behave."

Sgt Hendrie said children who witnessed violence often grew up to see it as normal which perpetuated the trend.

While cases of women assaulting men were on the rise, he said domestic violence was still a predominantly male act.

"It is about power and control and men are more into the power and control of their partners, but that's not to say there aren't violent women out there," he said.

Sgt Hendrie said things would come a long way if the issue of male violence could be resolved.

Tonight, numerous representatives will gather at the Bundaberg Police Station for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month candlelight vigil to mark a National Day of Remembrance.

The vigil, headed by Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Pat Swindells, is a way for communities to get together and remember the lives lost to domestic violence.

Sgt Hendrie said the vigil was a step towards raising awareness and showing that the community would not tolerate abusive relationships.