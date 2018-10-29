'It's a miracle': Boy crushed by tree to make full recovery

FULL RECOVERY: Eleven year old Connor Creagh expected to make a full recovery after a tree fell on him.

THE 11-year-old boy crushed by a tree during severe South Burnett storms earlier this month is back home and recovering well.

Connor Creagh's mum, Danielle Mile, said he was recovering and came home at the end of last week.

"I am not a religious person but it really was a miracle," she said.

"Someone was just watching over him."

In early October, Connor was airlifted from Coolabunia to the Queensland Children's Hospital with head, neck, leg and pelvis injuries after a tree fell on him.

Connor was playing in a hole, created by an uplifted tree on his grandmother's Coolabunia property when a tree twisted and crushed him.

Family members then scrambled to rescue him, using 4WDs to drag the tree from the boy.

Connor is currently back home and is expected to make a full recovery; something even his own mother is surprised about.

"He has a broken femur, eight broken ribs, both lungs collapsed and a squashed heart," she said.

"But the doctors say all of these will heal.

"None of his internal organs were damaged."

Ms Miles said when Connor was initially air lifted to hospital it was a very difficult time.

"The original thought was that he had brain damage," she said.

"He had an MRI on his brain and spine which thankfully came back clear."

Connor is now cooped up indoors while his body recovers and Ms Miles said this was the hardest part of all for the budding long distance runner.

"He is a really good long distance runner," she said.

"He loves being outdoors, we don't even own an Xbox or anything like that."

Ms Miles said the event helped remind her what was important in life.

"When something like this happens, it just puts things into perspective," she said.

"We all want the best for our children."

Connor is in Year 6 at Elimbah State School and Ms Miles said he was very keen to get back to school to see his friends.

"He loves school, he is going in for a one hour visit at school tomorrow," she said.

"His best mate came to see him in hospital.

"All his Year 6 class mates made pictures and cards for him and they were brought in to him at the hospital."

All of Connor's family are extremely grateful to all the hard working people who assisted in his recovery.

"Right from the start, the paramedics were absolute sensational," Ms Miles said.

"Lady Cilento has been fantastic."

Ms Miles credited the LifeFlight crew with saving Connor's life.

"Without the chopper Connor wouldn't be sitting here today," she said.

"I emailed the LifeFlight people yesterday just to say thank you and to give them a donation.

"Connor has no recollection of the accident and he asked if there was away he can thank them."