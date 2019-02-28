Menu
Ita Buttrose is poised to become chairwoman of the ABC. Picture: Supplied
Politics

Ita Buttrose’s ABC appointment imminent

by Claire Bickers
28th Feb 2019 8:49 AM
ITA Buttrose will be named as the ABC's next chair today following months of turmoil at the national broadcaster.

The former magazine editor and 2013 Australian of the Year will be formally announced as chair today after Prime Minister Scott Morrison's cabinet signed off on the selection earlier this week.

She will takeover the reigns in the wake of former chair Justin Milne's resignation last year amid the "firestorm" surrounding former managing director Michelle Guthrie's sacking.

Ms Buttrose will take the reigns in the wake of former chair Justin Milne’s resignation last year. Picture: Gary Ramage
Mr Morrison has described Ms Buttrose as an "extraordinary Australian".

"There have been few people more than Ita that I think have lifted the standards of journalism in this country," he told ABC News.

"That says a lot about her character and her abilities."

Ms Buttrose famously launched Cleo magazine with media mogul Kerry Packer in 1972.

She was editor-in-chief until 1975 when she moved to the Australian Women's Weekly.

Mr Morrison has described Ms Buttrose as an “extraordinary Australian”. Picture: Gary Ramage
Mr Morrison earlier this week confirmed Ms Buttrose had not been on the shortlist of candidates recommended by an independent panel.

He added that the panel's recommendations hadn't included any female candidates.

Ms Buttrose will take over as chair for a five-year term.

More to come.

