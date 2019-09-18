It would take Bundy worker 459 years to earn Qantas CEO’s pay

MATHS isn't my strong point, but by my calculations it would take the average Bundaberg worker more than 459 years to earn what Qantas CEO Alan Joyce got paid in 2018.

Given the average annual wage in Bundaberg is $51,958, according to Payscale.com, and the region's life expectancy of a Bundaberg person is about 80 years, that's more than 5.5 life times - assuming a Bundaberg person starts working from birth.

While I'm not for one second inferring Mr Joyce doesn't do a good job - clearly he does - but I can't reconcile how someone's pay can be so high.

It was reported this week that Mr Joyce topped the rankings for Australian CEO's with a realised pay of $23.88 million.

It worries me that we can have a society where our struggling farmers, who are the backbone of Australia, can work from dusk to dawn to barely survive and have their livelihoods put under threat by government policy as is the situation with the proposed reef regulations bill.

Meanwhile many of our politicians at best turn a blind eye to the obscene wages of corporate Australia.

I fully support the federal government's drive to get all Australians working, though it's hard-line stance on our most vulnerable is a step too far.

Seeing drug addicts having their money suspended without the necessary support achieves very little.

Mr Joyce's wage alone would cover a $75 a week increase to welfare recipients for more than 6100 battlers for a year.

Instead of calling out big business for speaking out on social issues, I think the government should be highlighting how out of sync these huge corporate wages are and encouraging big business to play a greater role in supporting all Australians.