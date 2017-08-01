"It wasn't something I was proud of' says drink driver

A woman says she isn't proud of drink driving. Photo: File.

AN AGNES Water woman caught driving while more than four times the limit told a court she had been "quite emotional" after receiving news of the death of relatives.

Megan Callanan was caught with an alcohol reading of 0.206.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at 4.25pm on May 28 along Round Hill Rd.

The mother of one told police she had been drinking beers.

"You were very intoxicated," Magistrate Belinda Merrin said.

"Your ability to safely operate a car would be very impaired and a significant risk to other road users."

Callanan said she had been working away at a mining site and received news two relatives had died.

"I drove home that day," she said.

I was quite emotional, not making sensible decisions.

"It wasn't something I was proud of."

As a result of being charged with drink driving, Callanan lost her job, which required driving.

Ms Merrin said Callanan had no relevant prior convictions and fined her $1100.

She also lost her licence for six months.