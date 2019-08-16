Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he had no one to blame but himself when he got behind the wheel on the Bruce Hwy after drinking several beers.
A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he had no one to blame but himself when he got behind the wheel on the Bruce Hwy after drinking several beers. Zach Hogg BUN160414HWY4
News

'It was my fault': Bruce Hwy drink driver fronts court

Sarah Barnham
by
16th Aug 2019 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he had no one to blame but himself when he got behind the wheel on the Bruce Highway after drinking several beers.

Sean Jarrad Hennessy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of drive a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Hennessy was intercepted by police on July 13 at Beneraby on the highway for a roadside breath test.

It was about 7.05pm when Hennessy pulled his Volkswagen vehicle to the side of the road.

The father, 28, returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .117 per cent.

Hennessy told officers he had consumed several beers throughout the night.

In court Magistrate Dennis Kinsella asked Hennessy his reason for getting behind the wheel.

Hennessy said there was no reason.

"It was my fault that I did what I did," Hennessy said.

Mr Kinsella told the court Hennessy had three drink-drive offences in his history.

Mr Kinsella imposed an $800 fine and disqualified Hennessy from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

bruce highway court drink driver
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Drunk dad on school run dobbed in

    premium_icon Drunk dad on school run dobbed in

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has condemned the actions of a Bundaberg dad who picked up his daughter from school while three times over the legal limit.

    200 patients in 8 days: New medical surgery a big hit

    premium_icon 200 patients in 8 days: New medical surgery a big hit

    Health Great start for Bundy region's new doctor practice

    DRUG BUST: Man, teen charged after police search home

    premium_icon DRUG BUST: Man, teen charged after police search home

    Crime Two people charged after police execute search warrant

    Call to reduce speed outside school from 100km/h

    premium_icon Call to reduce speed outside school from 100km/h

    Community Watch your speed as community calls for reduction from 100 to 80km