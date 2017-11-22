'IT WAS ALL SHE HAD': Thieves clean out market stall

BREAK AND ENTER: The thieves stole everything from Life Lockets With Bev.

FAMILY and friends pitched in to help one of the vendors at Lana's Markets after callous thieves broke in and stole everything.

Lana's Market co-owner Cliff Crampton told the NewsMail he was devastated by the malicious act which saw about six vendors stalls broken in to in the early hours on Tuesday.

Mr Crampton said CCTV footage showed a car with five people go through the gated market area before they smashed padlocks off containers and ransacked the area.

"About 1am they came through the gate and must have had the code for the lock,” he said.

"Half a dozen of the sites were broken into and stuff was thrown around the courtyard.”

Of the six sites, one vendor, Life Lockets With Bev, lost everything.

"These crooks have cleaned an old lady out,” Mr Crampton said.

"Bev put her life savings into the business - it was all she had - and the grubs went in there and took it all.”

Bev took to Facebook after finding out about the loss and damage, posting a thank you to those who helped her clean up the mess that was left behind.

"I would just like to say a massive thank you to all my Lana's Markets friends and family for the love and support today after some lowlives broke into my market stall container last night and tried to destroy my passion and dreams,” the post read.

Mr Crampton said the incident was a shock.

"All the vendors are quite distressed about it,” he said.

He said this was the first time the markets had been broken into and police had collected forensic evidence.

"I just want them to bring back Bev's stuff and let her have a life, it was all she had and now it's gone.

"Who ever it was they want to be careful - I have CCTV footage now.”

The markets will open again this Friday from 4pm and Saturday from 7am and again at 4pm.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.