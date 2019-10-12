'It was a firestorm': Brave battle in a forgotten village

Nadine Myers raced to back to her to see her 72 year old father when she saw the plume of smoke at Ewingar.

IT'S the place everyone forgot.

Not the residents, and not the local Rural Fire Service, who fought valiantly to save the few people and property that make up Ewingar.

But while other villages impacted by the relentless walls of flames from the Long Gully Road and Busbys Flat bushfires have been all over the media, this speck on the map has hardly rated a mention.

Nadine Meyers was at work when a neighbour called her to say her father's place was in the direct path of the fire.

"It was a firestorm," she said.

"My dad saw it coming towards him and fortunately a Forestry truck came along and got him out."

Ms Meyers, 42, who is also a volunteer firefighter, spent the night at the Ewingar Hall.

On her return to her father's house, they made the amazing discovery that the house and their chickens had survived.

Not everyone was so lucky.

The still smoking remains of least one home show not everyone's homes were saved.

Driving in from Tabulam, there are scorched trees on either side, their trunks charred, leaves crisped brown and their ebony branches leaning precariously.

As the road twists up the top of the hills, the ferocity of the fire is evident in these trees, which had been shredded like matchsticks.

To have tried to evacuate along Ewingar Rd towards the community centre during the height of the fires would have been madness.

And yet people did and survived.

Resident Michael Mahon said he spent Tuesday night at the centre.

"A dozen fire trucks and around 50 people sheltered here, we could hear the roar and explosions of the fire," he said.

"When the fire hit my place, I tried to leave in my ute but there was a fireball at the entrance."

Mr Mahon said the fire and smoke were relentless.

After he managed to escape he went to a mate's place, fearing for the worst.

"There was a 50m fireball swirling at tree-top level," he said.

"As I got to my mate's place the fireys picked me up and took me the hall and called an ambulance for me but they couldn't get through."

At the Ewingar hall, residents said they have been waiting on Clarence Valley Council to support them by arranging for reliable mobile coverage.

"We have not been able to use our phones or internet to find out what was happening with the bushfires in our area, " one resident said.

"People lost homes because they could not access up to date information."

Now residents are hoping someone can help them create a GoFundMe page to help them get feed and other essentials.