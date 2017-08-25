It took 'half a tree' to get man into court

A court heard that it took 'half a tree' to get a man to court.

"WE'RE using half a tree in paper trying to get you before the court,” Magistrate John Smith told a slightly confused Wayne Jason Satterley.

Satterley, 49, had failed to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court on May 29 and July 17 for one charge relating to having methylamphetamine in his system while driving his Nissan Patrol in October last year.

Satterley told the court that on May 29, he was driving to Caboolture Courthouse from Townsville and simply didn't make it on time.

"But you didn't turn up on July 17 for the same matter,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith showed Satterley a court document Satterley had signed indicating he understood he had to show up to court on July 17.

"I thought I had it all in place,” Satterley said.

"Do you think it's a joke?” Mr Smith asked.

"No. It's no joke whatsoever,” Satterley replied.

Satterley said he was hoping to move to Maryborough from Buxton, to gain stable accommodation so he could see his son.

Mr Smith asked Satterley again why he did not attend court on July 17.

"I thought I had to turn up here,” Satterley said.

"The magistrate adjourned it to here after you didn't show up,” Mr Smith said.

"Police have got to be sick of picking you up on a warrant.”

Satterley was fined $450 for failing to appear in court, fined a further $950 for driving with drugs in his system and disqualified from driving for nine months.