Bundy locals - you can expect to be one after a decade in the Rum City.
It takes 10 years to become a Bundy local, say locals

Crystal Jones
by
24th Apr 2018 4:31 PM

LOCALS have spoken and it turns out it takes 10 years to become a Bundabergian.

The NewsMail ran a story recently, talking to an academic about the time it takes to be accepted as a local in a small community.

The consensus was that it generally takes around three generations.

But according to locals who voted in an online NewsMail poll, the community is a lot kinder and you can expect to be considered part of the furniture after just a decade according to 38 per cent of voters.

However, 30 per cent disagreed, saying you couldn't be a local unless you were born in the Rum City.

Fourteen per cent said just moving here made you local, while nine percent said it took about 40 years to be accepted.

Just seven per cent agreed with the idea of localness taking three decades.

One NewsMail website commenter remarked that locals could be identified by several traits - namely calling Foodworks Olsen's Corner, referring to Hinkler Central as Hinkler Place, labelling Stockland Sugarland and Hughes Butchery as Kings.

"... and if you wonder what happened to the rest of Kings," Tom Bronsi said.

"(Then) you're qualified (to be local)."

