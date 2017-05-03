It may be legal but our readers aren't happy

UNFAIR? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has claimed $8463 to stay in a house owned by his family trust in Canberra.

IT'S perfectly above board, but the news taxpayers are being slugged $273 a night for Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt to stay in a house owned by his family trust when he visits Canberra for parliament has put readers offside.

In a six-month period, Mr Pitt claimed $8463 to stay in the home in the country's capital.

In the Register of Members' Interests, he and wife Allison are listed as the directors of Klare (Qld) Pty Ltd, acting as the trustee for the KJ & AJ Pitt Family Trust. Under real estate, Mr Pitt lists a house in the ACT as being owned by the family trust.

And while he's not alone in claiming the travel allowance for staying in family-owned property - former treasurer Joe Hockey clocked up about $184,000 over an 18-year period he stayed in a home owned by his wife Melissa Babbage - NewsMail readers have been quick to slam it as morally corrupt.

Alex Johnson said he was "concerned”,

"I don't think this aligns at all with community expectations and values, especially considering our region has just been reported as having the highest rates of unemployment in the country with many struggling to live and pay rent in the most basic of accommodation,” he said.

Marcia Miller believes both political parties have "lost touch with the every day Australian”, while John Kennedy says "they are ripping us off blind, they have perks for everything and the battlers and pensioners are being threatened with losing benefits to survive on”.

However Troy Peterson showed some sympathy for Mr Pitt.

"Let's imagine that we change the rules so that the allowance is only paid for when politicians stay in a hotel. The likely result is that politicians would no longer buy property in Canberra and would choose to stay in a hotel instead. Put yourself in their position: stay in a hotel equals no out of pocket, buy a property equals 100% out of pocket.

"Changing the rules so that the allowance can only be used for hotels will have no affect on the cash being paid to politicians for accommodation allowance.

"What people are failing to remember is that the politicians that stay in their own property didn't just conjure it up out of thin air, they had to pay money for it.”