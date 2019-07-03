‘It makes me feel sick … I could have killed someone’

A Gold Coast man claims he feels "sick to the stomach" that he could have killed someone after he was caught behind the wheel three times over the alcohol limit.

Elliott Grant Scott, 28, was found asleep in his car at the Caltex service station on Railway St, Mudgeeraba about 3.30am on May 12, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Scott was seen minutes earlier driving into the service station and parking.

Police breath tested him and he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.150 per cent.

Scott yesterday pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He told police he had drunk six or seven beers that night.

Defence lawyer Askhan Tai, of Askhan Tai Lawyers, read from a workbook Scott had completed at a traffic offenders program.

"It makes me sick to the stomach the thought I could have hurt, killed or seriously injured someone," Mr Tai said Scott wrote.

He told the court Scott worked full-time in hospitality in Brisbane and would be taking the train to work.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse fined Scott $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months.