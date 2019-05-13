Is it legal to hunt for bottles in Bundy wheelie bins?

Digging through wheelie bins is off-limits, says the council.

Digging through wheelie bins is off-limits, says the council. Cade Mooney

WITH refunds for bottles now well and truly making pocket money for people across the region, the NewsMail has sought to clarify whether or not it's legal to hunt for bottles in bins.

A council spokesman said all rubbish in wheelie bins was owned by the council once bins met the kerb.

"The contents of wheelie bins is private property until it is placed on the kerbside for collection, at which point it becomes council property," they said.

"Any bottles or cans that make their way to the Material Recovery Facility are hand sorted by Impact Community Services staff.

"The proceeds go towards supporting disability employment and Impact's community programs."