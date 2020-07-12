‘It hit like a sledgehammer’: COVID victim

IT HIT "like a sledgehammer" and put him in a coma but Queensland's last remaining coronavirus hospital patient has emerged from intensive care to recount his horror ordeal.

Still recovering in Gold Coast University Hospital, 81-year-old Richard Misior is no longer COVID-19-positive but still requires oxygen support and physiotherapy after contracting the virus on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise in March.

The otherwise healthy senior citizen experienced flu-like symptoms at the end of the voyage and was checked in to hospital after taking a test for the virus. He went rapidly downhill, developing pneumonia, and was placed in an induced coma.

Queensland’s last remaining coronavirus hospital patient is out of intensive care. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Mail, Mr Misior praised the hospital medical team. He said he regretted ever setting foot on the disastrous Ruby Princess voyage which has been linked to more than 20 deaths.

He and his wife Helen, 85, both contracted the virus, but her symptoms were much milder.

"It just hit me like a sledgehammer," Mr Misior said.

He was oblivious to the worst of his fight for life as he was placed in an induced coma, the start of an 11-week stay in intensive care.

"It was pretty weird when I woke up," he said. "I had no sense of taste, I had double vision and they told me I had been in a coma. It wasn't a very pleasant experience."