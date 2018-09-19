Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When Graham Allan Ryan was pulled over by police in August, he told them he had CBD oil in the car which he was using to medicate himself.
When Graham Allan Ryan was pulled over by police in August, he told them he had CBD oil in the car which he was using to medicate himself. John McCutcheon
Health

Dying man caught with marijuana oil 'forced to break law'

Chloe Lyons
by
19th Sep 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TERMINALLY ill Coast man has faced court over marijuana oil he was forced to buy on the black market to alleviate his "debilitating" pain.

When Graham Allan Ryan was pulled over by police in August, he told them he had CBD oil in the car which he was using to medicate himself.

CBD oil is made from the marijuana plant, but has no psychoactive properties as the THC is removed.

Officers also found a 20cm knife which Ryan said was a gift from a friend.

Ryan was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in public place.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court today.

"It doesn't get you high, it's for pain," he told the court.

In a letter sent to the Daily last week by a friend of Ryan's, Fabian Doman, he said the oil replaced a cocktail of pharmaceutical medications that did little to relieve Ryan's pain.

Ryan has since received government approval for the oil after working closely with his doctors and palliative care team, but Mr Doman said the long process gave his friend no choice but to break the law.

"He is terminally ill and sadly often in debilitating pain," Mr Doman wrote.

"Since this whole process has taken so long, he was left with no option but to obtain the CBD oil via the black market.

"Ultimately forcing him to 'break the law', risking criminal charges."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Ryan $400 with no convictions recorded and ordered the knife be returned.

Related Items

black market cbd oil crime marijuana noosa magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Shop owner fined $1000 for sexually assaulting teen employee

    premium_icon Shop owner fined $1000 for sexually assaulting teen employee

    Crime A 43-YEAR-OLD grocer has pleaded guilty to smacking a teenage employee on the bottom and telling her he'd continue to do so if she was "naughty".

    Summer's bright idea for spring

    premium_icon Summer's bright idea for spring

    Community Decorations to make life easier

    Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    premium_icon Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    Politics Department of Social Services addresses fears

    Local Partners