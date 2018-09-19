Dying man caught with marijuana oil 'forced to break law'

When Graham Allan Ryan was pulled over by police in August, he told them he had CBD oil in the car which he was using to medicate himself.

A TERMINALLY ill Coast man has faced court over marijuana oil he was forced to buy on the black market to alleviate his "debilitating" pain.

CBD oil is made from the marijuana plant, but has no psychoactive properties as the THC is removed.

Officers also found a 20cm knife which Ryan said was a gift from a friend.

Ryan was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in public place.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court today.

"It doesn't get you high, it's for pain," he told the court.

In a letter sent to the Daily last week by a friend of Ryan's, Fabian Doman, he said the oil replaced a cocktail of pharmaceutical medications that did little to relieve Ryan's pain.

Ryan has since received government approval for the oil after working closely with his doctors and palliative care team, but Mr Doman said the long process gave his friend no choice but to break the law.

"He is terminally ill and sadly often in debilitating pain," Mr Doman wrote.

"Since this whole process has taken so long, he was left with no option but to obtain the CBD oil via the black market.

"Ultimately forcing him to 'break the law', risking criminal charges."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Ryan $400 with no convictions recorded and ordered the knife be returned.