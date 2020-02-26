Footballer still standing after 'domestic violence ploy’

NRL star Josh Reynolds has described his ex-girlfriend’s elaborate 'ploy' as a Netflix series after assault charges were dropped on Wednesday.

NRL star Josh Reynolds has described his ex-girlfriend’s elaborate 'ploy' as a Netflix series after assault charges were dropped on Wednesday.

West Tigers player Josh Reynolds has ridiculed his ex-girlfriend's "ploy" after assault charges against Arabella Del Busso were dropped on Wednesday morning.

Reynolds compared Del Busso's "shocking" treatment to a "Netflix series", claiming the former partner toyed with his emotions during their relationship in 2019.

Police alleged he assaulted Del Busso at his Caringbah South home on September 12th, to which the 30-year-old NRL player pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Reynolds' legal team claimed Ms Del Busso - whose real name is Donna Preusker - has a history of deception and false aliases, used to exploit several former partners.

Wests Tigers NRL player Josh Reynolds leaves Sutherland Local Court in February

His legal team intended to rely upon Ms Preusker's former boyfriends - along with several medical documents - in defending the assault charges, each of whom allegedly paid thousands of dollars to Ms Preusker for a variety of reasons, one being false cancer treatment.

Speaking to Nine News, Reynolds said discovering the assault charges had been dropped was the "best news" he's received since the scandal began.

"I can't explain the feeling," Reynolds said.

"I've had so many ups and down over this last year and a bit … it's the best news I've had in a long time."

#EXCLUSIVE: @WestsTigers star Josh Reynolds has delivered a blunt message to the woman who almost derailed his life, after police dropped a charge of domestic violence against him. @breenie9 #9News pic.twitter.com/Xh9FN6LrPK — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Nine News revealed Preusker faked three pregnancies while dating Reynolds, and also lied about family deaths to scam former partners of funeral money.

"It's shocking, it's scary. I had 'who knows' living with me for however long, and that scares me.

"I've always wanted to be a dad. It's not to be at the moment, but she was smart. She knew what to do.

"There's no Netflix series … there's nothing as good as her ploy.

"I feel silly, but she played with my emotions, she really did."

Reynolds had a blunt message for his former partner, boldly telling Preusker her ploy "didn't work".

"I can stand here and say to Arabella - or whatever your name is - you said to me you're going to bring me and my mother down. But we're still standing, we're still here. That's just a little message to you.

"You try to bring me and my family and my mum down, and it didn't work."

Josh Reynolds with Arabella Del Busso

The former Bulldogs cult hero has already turned his attention to football matters and his goals for the 2020 NRL season.

The long-time playmaker is now considering a move to No. 9 for the Tigers in 2020 as coach Michael Maguire tries to find his best spine combinations before the start of the season.

Reynolds had no hesitation putting his hand up for the role despite being a five-eighth for most of his career.

"I'd love to, 100 per cent," Reynolds said.

"That's what I'm striving for. I just want to be a part of this team. I've got a really, really good feeling that we're moving in the right direction."

With AAP



*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



